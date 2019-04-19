Menu
Connect Presbyterian Church elder Colin Lang is pleased with the 150-year-old South Grafton church's new floorboards courtesy of timber salvaged from the 2017 floods.
Connect Presbyterian Church elder Colin Lang is pleased with the 150-year-old South Grafton church's new floorboards courtesy of timber salvaged from the 2017 floods. Bill North
Flooded floor gives church new lease of life

Adam Hourigan
by
19th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WOODEN planks that were to be tossed aside after being submerged in the 2017 floods have been resurrected to help a South Grafton church.

The 150-year-old Connect Presbyterian Church has put the timber to good use, restoring its ageing floor.

The timber floorboards were donated by Boral Timber and Forestry Corporation of NSW as part of the Community Timber Partnerships Project with Planet Ark which rescued around 1,000 cubic metres of flooring and decking products impacted by the Murwillumbah floods in 2017.

"When we heard about such a large volume of timber being written off, in some cases for damage as minor as water staining, we were determined to salvage it for local community projects,” Forestry Corporation's partnerships coordinator Jodee Sparrow said.

Connect Presbyterian Church elder Colin Lang is pleased with the 150-year-old South Grafton church's new floorboards courtesy of timber salvaged from the 2017 floods.
Connect Presbyterian Church elder Colin Lang is pleased with the 150-year-old South Grafton church's new floorboards courtesy of timber salvaged from the 2017 floods. Bill North
Connect Presbyterian Church elder Colin Lang is pleased with the 150-year-old South Grafton church's new floorboards courtesy of timber salvaged from the 2017 floods.
Connect Presbyterian Church elder Colin Lang is pleased with the 150-year-old South Grafton church's new floorboards courtesy of timber salvaged from the 2017 floods. Bill North
Connect Presbyterian Church elder Colin Lang is pleased with the 150-year-old South Grafton church's new floorboards courtesy of timber salvaged from the 2017 floods.
Connect Presbyterian Church elder Colin Lang is pleased with the 150-year-old South Grafton church's new floorboards courtesy of timber salvaged from the 2017 floods. Bill North

Church elder Colin Lang said the renovation would benefit the church community and the many groups that use the building.

"We are very grateful to access the donated timber - the beautiful North Coast hardwood looks amazing and we have been able to achieve something outside our budget,” he said.

"The original church was almost certainly built with locally sourced native hardwood, and we are thrilled to remain consistent to the building's history.

"Feedback has been amazing from the many community groups that use the church. Around 200 people use the facilities each week, so our committee is stoked to be able to improve our venue.

Connect Presbyterian Church elder Colin Lang is pleased with the 150-year-old South Grafton church's new floorboards courtesy of timber salvaged from the 2017 floods.
Connect Presbyterian Church elder Colin Lang is pleased with the 150-year-old South Grafton church's new floorboards courtesy of timber salvaged from the 2017 floods. Bill North

"The Connect Committee of Management is hugely grateful to the Forestry Corporation and Boral for partnering with us in this project.”

The Community Timber Partnerships Project is endorsed by Planet Ark, under their Make it Wood program (www.makeitwood.org).

Connect Presbyterian Church will hold its Easter Sunday service at 9am.

