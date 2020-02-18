Menu
High waters failed to reach the new floodgates at Maclean over the weekend. PHOTO: Clarence Valley Council
Floodgates left high and dry

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
18th Feb 2020 1:00 AM
THE erection of Maclean’s new floodgate and penstocks along the waterfront was a welcome sight on Friday, even if it only became a dry run.

At lunchtime council staff were spotted closing the waterfront at McLachlan Park after a minor flood warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology predicted a peak in Maclean of 2.1 metres over the weekend.

Similar procedures were put into place for Grafton, wherein flood waters breached the flap gates and penstocks. Fortunately, the moderate flood level failed to reach the barrier.

However, some Lower Clarence residents were concerned by the presence of a pump removing water from River St, Maclean, prompting questions about the reliability of the new flood wall.

Clarence Valley Council water cycle manager Greg Mashiah assured the community it was a normal part of the flood procedure in light of recent rainfall.

“When the river is in flood, stormwater needs to be pumped from behind the levees in Maclean, Grafton and Iluka. Stormwater normally flows to the river under gravity but when the river levels are higher than the stormwater system the stormwater needs to be pumped out,” he said.

“Because of all the rain the previous week there was still a lot of stormwater which needed to be pumped out.”

Mr Mashiah added that the gates were closed every three months as part of maintenance and training.

“The process for each gate only takes 15 minutes or so,” he said.

