Flooding causes road delays, closures across the Clarence

Live Traffic NSW warnings for the Clarence Valley on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

TORRENTIAL rains through the morning have caused flooding leading to road closures and dangerous conditions across the Clarence Valley.

South Grafton has been forced to redirect traffic along Ioanthe St, Spring St and Bent St after the Gwydir Hwy/Charles St stretch between Pacific Hwy and Bent St was flooded.

Transport for NSW also advise all drivers to avoid the Pacific Hwy south east of South Grafton or delay their journey as heavy traffic conditions cause significant delays.

Chatsworth in the Lower Clarence Valley has also been affected, with Transport for NSW urging drivers to exercise caution and slow to 60km/h along the Pacific Hwy near Carrols Lane.

For more information on road closures, head to livetraffic.com. If assistance is required, call the SES on 132 500.