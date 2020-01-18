Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Live Traffic NSW warnings for the Clarence Valley on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Live Traffic NSW warnings for the Clarence Valley on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Weather

Flooding causes road delays, closures across the Clarence

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
18th Jan 2020 1:10 PM

TORRENTIAL rains through the morning have caused flooding leading to road closures and dangerous conditions across the Clarence Valley.

Live Traffic NSW warnings for the Clarence Valley on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Live Traffic NSW warnings for the Clarence Valley on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

South Grafton has been forced to redirect traffic along Ioanthe St, Spring St and Bent St after the Gwydir Hwy/Charles St stretch between Pacific Hwy and Bent St was flooded.

Live Traffic NSW warnings for the Clarence Valley on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Live Traffic NSW warnings for the Clarence Valley on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

Transport for NSW also advise all drivers to avoid the Pacific Hwy south east of South Grafton or delay their journey as heavy traffic conditions cause significant delays.

Live Traffic NSW warnings for the Clarence Valley on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Live Traffic NSW warnings for the Clarence Valley on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

Chatsworth in the Lower Clarence Valley has also been affected, with Transport for NSW urging drivers to exercise caution and slow to 60km/h along the Pacific Hwy near Carrols Lane.

For more information on road closures, head to livetraffic.com. If assistance is required, call the SES on 132 500.

clarence road closures flash flooding
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More rain, thunderstorms are forecast

        premium_icon More rain, thunderstorms are forecast

        Weather Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce intense rainfall that may lead to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding

        Help bushfire victims by catching a Sunday movie

        premium_icon Help bushfire victims by catching a Sunday movie

        Entertainment Check out the latest screenings at the Saraton Theatre and you’ll help raise funds...

        O’Brien gets cracking in the Clarence

        premium_icon O’Brien gets cracking in the Clarence

        Business The Victorian native is here to make a difference after buying the Grafton...

        An evolving climate policy?

        premium_icon An evolving climate policy?

        Opinion Recently there were signs that the federal government have had a wake up call...