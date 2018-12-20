Telstra reveals cause of widespread outage

SOUTH Grafton residents have been without phone and internet connection since the storm on Sunday after water made it's way into the wiring.

The storm, which hit on Sunday afternoon and continued into Monday morning, flooded parts of the Clarence Valley with more than 130mm received in South Grafton, and has impacted Tesltra services to some residents.

Mike Marom, Regional General Manager for Telstra in NSW, said technicians are currently repairing a water damaged cable following recent flash flooding that has resulted in a loss of fixed line and ADSL internet services to 139 customers in the South Grafton area.

"Over the next couple of days Telstra work crews will remove and replace approximately 150 metres of cable and then reconnect all affected services," he said.

"Affected customers who have contacted Telstra have been offered interim solutions including the diversion to an existing mobile phone or the provision of an alternate device while the service is offline.

"Services will be progressively restored from later this week and given no unforeseen circumstances, expect the restoration work to be fully completed on Saturday.

"Telstra apologises for any inconvenience to affected residents and is working as quickly as possible to restore services."

Any affected residents in the area who are still experiencing service issues after the weekend should contact 13 22 00 to report a fault.