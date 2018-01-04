Flooding closes Maclean Sportscentre

Water covers the courts at the Maclean Sports Centre after the heavy deluge on Tuesday afternoon.

ATHLETES almost needed flippers and a snorkel to compete at Maclean Indoor Sports Centre after it was flooded during the storm on Tuesday.

The centre will close for the rest of the week with water posing a danger to all sports.

A flaw in the design of the building means water can enter through the rooftop louvres, but centre worker Harry Menzies said it had not posed a problem until this week's deluge.

"It has been a bit of a building problem from day one, and while we have had the odd leaking, it has not been a massive problem until Tuesday," he said.

"The courts were flooded to ankle deep in parts."

Menzies said yesterday he and another co-worker had mopped the floor since the storm but there was still more to go.

"We were sweeping the water out for about three-and-a-half hours, but because there was no power we couldn't keep going after it went dark," he said.

"We have still got plenty of work ahead of us, but we expect it to be back open by Monday."

Menzies said the centre was lucky with the timing of the forced closure, with holidays proving to be a quieter time of the year.

Regular competitions including indoor soccer, squash and netball are expected to return on January 30.