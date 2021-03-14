Menu
Heavy rain is forecast in northeast NSW on Sunday and Monday.
Weather

Flooding possible from Sunday, SES and BOM warn

Rebecca Lollback
14th Mar 2021 8:45 AM
It might be sunny and forecast for a top of 31 degrees in Lismore today, but the SES and the Bureau of Meteorology have warned that flooding is possible for parts of Northern NSW from Sunday.

A Flood Watch issued by BOM on Saturday explained that rainfall was expected in northeast NSW from Sunday and into early next week.

The rain has the potential to cause flooding along rivers and waterways, especially on the mid-north coast, however parts of the Northern Rivers could also be affected.

"Northerly flow dragging tropical moisture across NSW is producing unsettled weather conditions across the east," the Flood Watch states.

 

The SES is on high alert for flooding over the next couple of days.
"A cold front is forecast to enter the south during Saturday.

"Rain is forecast to increase in the central east and northeast on Sunday as the humid air mass interact with the front.

"Rain is expected to continue in the northeast early in the new week as the front heads north.

"Catchments in the north east parts of the state are saturated from recent rainfall."

BOM's forecast for the Northern Rivers, issued on Sunday morning, explained there was a "very high" (90 per cent) chance of showers, and the chance of a thunderstorm "with possible heavy falls".

Conditions are expected to be similar on Monday.

More information about the weather situation will be available today.

Visit www.ses.nsw.gov.au and www.bom.gov.au.

