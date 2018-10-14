Flooding risk for a number of North Coast river systems

The Orara River could be swollen again this weekend if expected heavy rain arrives.

The Orara River could be swollen again this weekend if expected heavy rain arrives. Debrah Novak

PERSISTENT rain over the weekend and today has the potential to cause flooding in some river systems on the Northern Rivers and Mid North Coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a flood watch for the Wilsons River, Orara River, Bellinger and Kalang rivers.

It said a low pressure trough over parts of the northeast of New South Wales may potentially bring moderate to heavy falls over the Northern Rivers and Mid North Coast early into the week.

The bureau said, based on its predictions, widespread rainfall has the potential to cause minor flooding in the Wilsons, Orara, Bellinger and Kalang rivers.

At minor flood levels, low-lying areas next to water courses may become inundated.

Minor roads may be closed and low-level bridges submerged.

In urban areas, inundation may affect some backyards and buildings below the floor level as well as bicycle and pedestrian paths

In rural areas, removal of stock and equipment may be required.

People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should: monitor emergency warnings and severe weather updates on local ABC radio and the Bureau of Meteorology website.