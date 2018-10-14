Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Orara River could be swollen again this weekend if expected heavy rain arrives.
The Orara River could be swollen again this weekend if expected heavy rain arrives. Debrah Novak
Weather

Flooding risk for a number of North Coast river systems

14th Oct 2018 6:00 PM

PERSISTENT rain over the weekend and today has the potential to cause flooding in some river systems on the Northern Rivers and Mid North Coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a flood watch for the Wilsons River, Orara River, Bellinger and Kalang rivers.

It said a low pressure trough over parts of the northeast of New South Wales may potentially bring moderate to heavy falls over the Northern Rivers and Mid North Coast early into the week.

The bureau said, based on its predictions, widespread rainfall has the potential to cause minor flooding in the Wilsons, Orara, Bellinger and Kalang rivers.

At minor flood levels, low-lying areas next to water courses may become inundated.

Minor roads may be closed and low-level bridges submerged.

In urban areas, inundation may affect some backyards and buildings below the floor level as well as bicycle and pedestrian paths

In rural areas, removal of stock and equipment may be required.

People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should: monitor emergency warnings and severe weather updates on local ABC radio and the Bureau of Meteorology website.

burea of meteorology flood orara river
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Jacaranda 2018 kicks off in a purple haze at the ball

    premium_icon Jacaranda 2018 kicks off in a purple haze at the ball

    News Nearly 200 people flock to the Barn at Grafton Showgrounds as the 2018 Jacaranda Festival begins a celebration of all things purple.

    Grafton tops the state for storm damage

    premium_icon Grafton tops the state for storm damage

    Weather Alarming statistics for 2017/18 storm season

    Hyeronimus, the bush's King of the Mountain

    premium_icon Hyeronimus, the bush's King of the Mountain

    Horses A FRIENDHSHIP forged on the track comes full circle.

    Braving the rain for autism

    Braving the rain for autism

    News Local Paws Walk for Autism goes ahead

    Local Partners