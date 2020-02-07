FLOODING: Warning issued for Glenreagh, Coutts Crossing

Flash flooding begins on the Orara Way between Lanitza Service Station and Curlew Drive.

A flood warning has been upgraded for parts of Coutts Crossing and Glenreagh as almost 100ml of rain was recorded at Grafton Airport overnight.

The Bureau Of Metereology has issued a moderate flood warning at Glenreagh Bridge today and Coutts Crossing Saturday.

Minor flooding is current at Glenreagh Bridge and minor flooding is expected at Coutts Crossing throughout today.

Rises to the moderate flood level are possible at Glenreagh Bridge this afternoon and Coutts Crossing Saturday morning due to potential for heavy localised falls over the next 24 hours.

⚠️ Updated #flood warning issued for the Orara River. Moderate flooding is possible at Glenreagh and Coutts Crossing on Friday. https://t.co/EFQPHlOa1s pic.twitter.com/o5cj8xvPum — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) February 6, 2020

Heavy rainfall has been observed during Thursday evening and overnight Friday, this rainfall is expected to continue during Friday and should ease Friday evening.

98ml was recorded at Grafton Airport overnight and some motorist were stranded as flash flooding was reported last night, with reports Orara Way between Lanitza Service Station and Curlew Dr was closed.

A Severe Weather Warning is current for Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast and parts of Northern Tablelands Forecast Districts.

Orara River:

Moderate flooding is possible along the Orara River.

The Orara River at Glenreagh Automatic Gauge may reach the moderate flood level (9.00 m) Friday afternoon.

The Orara River at Glenreagh Bridge (manual flood gauge) may reach the moderate flood level (7.00 m) Friday afternoon.

The Orara River at Coutts Crossing is likely to exceed the minor flood level (5.00 m) Friday afternoon. The river level may reach the moderate flood level (9.00 m) Saturday morning.



Flood Safety Advice: