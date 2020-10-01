Menu
Temperature forecast for the remainder of 2020.
News

Floods? Fires? Our region’s spring-summer forecast revealed

Jenna Thompson
1st Oct 2020 12:00 AM
EARLY predictions indicate that the Clarence Valley could enjoy a decent soak for the remainder of 2020.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology climate outlook, the region is predicted to reach a median of 305mm of rainfall between October and December with a 95 per cent chance of receiving at least 200mm.

For betting fans, there’s a 15 per cent chance of the region receiving 500mm and a 44 per cent chance of reaching 400mm over the three-month period.

Either way, this news will be welcomed by residents following last year’s dry conditions which totalled around 380mm of rainfall for 2019.

October is expected to start slow with a 98 per cent chance of receiving just 25mm. However, November looks more promising with a high chance of receiving 104mm during that period.

For those looking forward to hot summer days, climate forecasts are predicting a maximum median temperature of 28.8C over the November to January period. However, with the recent announcement of an active La Niña weather pattern in the Pacific Ocean, we could be seeing much more humid days but a decreased chance of fire activity.

La Niña weather events typically result in above-average spring rainfall for Australia, particularly across eastern, central and northern regions. It can also mean cooler days, more tropical cyclones, and an earlier onset of the first rains of the wet season across the north.

However, it’s too early to tell if this extra rain will come and go in small bursts or if it will arrive in one big downpour, triggering a higher chance of floods.

Given last year’s dry, difficult year for the Clarence Valley, perhaps a few hot, humid days in exchange for above-average rainfall to see us through the 2020-21 summer season might not be so bad.

Grafton Daily Examiner

