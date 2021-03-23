Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Severe flooding submerges Western Sydney
Weather

Floods threaten pregnant woman in labour

by Billy Freeman
22nd Mar 2021 6:40 AM

A pregnant woman has been flown to hospital to give birth after flood waters in North Richmond stopped paramedics from taking her by road.

The 37-year-old was being driven to hospital in an ambulance when flooding from the Nepean River stopped the vehicle from crossing.

A CareFlight chopper was called for help just before 4pm on Monday and landed about 20 minutes later along Beaumont Ave.

The woman was then placed in the care of the helicopter's specialist doctor and a NSW Ambulance critical care paramedic.

She was flown to Nepean Hospital in a stable condition.

Flood waters covered the Windsor bridge, built last year to be "flood proof", on Monday.

The bridge was closed on Sunday.

Floodwaters are expected to rise to crisis levels at Windsor, Pitt Town, North Richmond, Freemans Reach and Colo.

Penrith and other towns and suburbs along the Nepean were told to evacuate on Sunday as the state endured devastating floods after almost a week of heavy rainfall.


Originally published as Floods threaten pregnant woman in labour

More Stories

floods rain wild weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        First COVID jab a shot in the arm for Grafton hospital staff

        Premium Content First COVID jab a shot in the arm for Grafton hospital staff

        Health The vaccination clinic for frontline and emergency service workers opened to little fanfare at the hospital

        Vandals leave mark on hopes of world class athletes

        Premium Content Vandals leave mark on hopes of world class athletes

        News Several elite athletes have had their preparations to qualify for world events...

        Daily Catch-Up: March 23, 2021

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: March 23, 2021

        News Today’s local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.

        IN COURT: Seven people appearing in criminal court

        Premium Content IN COURT: Seven people appearing in criminal court

        Crime Find out who's appearing in Grafton criminal court today