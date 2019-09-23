Flower show a blooming success despite organisers' fears

AFTER a dry spring Lawrence Flower Show organisers feared there would not be many entries, but Saturday's event has been hailed a success.

Show secretary Lorna Reeves was surpries to see so many entries from lower river locals at Maclean and Woodford island to further afield from Copmanhurst and Corindi.

"We were pleased to see so many flowers, given the dry conditions. I think the judges were pleasantly surprised too."

Among the many winners was Sydney resident Octavia Barrington with a handmade pot holder.

WINNER:: Octavia Barrington from Sydney won first prize with a handmade pot holder. Contributed

There were two familiar faces among the busy crowds, Alma McLachlan and Esther Smith were special guests on the day.

Ms McLachlan was the Lawrence Flower Show treasurer for more than 25 years. Ms Smith also spent many years working with the show and celebrated her 96th birthday on Saturday.

Esther Smith celebrates her 96th birthday at the flower show. Contributed

As well as the display of entries, visitors could pick up a bargain at the trash and treasure stall, find plants for the garden, and purchase delicious homemade cakes and treats.

Ms Reeves said the show's success was the hard work of a large group of people.

Joan Kale wins two first prizes with her handiwork. Contributed

She thanked the volunteers, judges and sponsors Westlawn Finance, Maclean Nursery, Lawrence Over 50s, Lawrence Fishing Club, Lawrence Public School, Lawrence Bus Service and Lawrence Tavern.

Donations were made in memory of Lola Kelsall, Norma Ensbey and Cecil and Esther Reeves.