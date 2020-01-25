Flu can’t stop Clyburn from taking out Yamba Pro-am

WINNER: England's Holly Clyburn recovered from the flu to take out the 2020 ALPG Findex Yamba Pro-am.

WINNER: England's Holly Clyburn recovered from the flu to take out the 2020 ALPG Findex Yamba Pro-am.

GOLF: Stuggling with illness since arriving in Australia a week ago, England’s Holly Clyburn was able to put her nasty flu bug to one side and shoot a superb 4-under par round on Friday to take out the Findex Yamba ALPG Pro-am at Yamba Golf and Country Club.

The 28-year-old started her round strongly making three birdies in her first five holes before slipping up at the difficult par 4 6th hole with a bogey. Clyburn made the turn in 34 and was far from done, making birdies at the 10th and 11th holes before cruising home with seven straight pars for sign for an impressive 69.

Clyburn said she was buoyed by Friday’s victory.

“This is a massive boost to me starting 2020,” she said.

“I moved to Florida in December to try to get my game back on track and its really making a difference. I also went back to working with David Leadbetter in October and I am just slowly starting to see improvements week by week. I am really chuffed.”

There is no doubt that the win is a massive boost for Clyburn, who is battling to get her career on track after being plagued with injuries the past few seasons. The Englishwoman had established herself firmly in the top 100 of the Rolex Women’s World Rankings in early 2014 after just one year as a professional, and stayed around that mark until early 2016 when her ranking started to trend downwards to the point Clyburn finds herself now, ranked 658 in the world.

In second place today was Japanese player Kaori Toki who shot a 3-under par 70, with four players tied for third place on 2-under par including Victorian rookie Casey Wild.

From Yamba the ALPG Tour will head south to the Moss Vale in the Southern Highlands of NSW for the Aoyuan International Moss Vale Pro-am, which will be played over 36 holes on 28th and 29th January. 68 professionals from 24 different countries will assemble for the $30,000 prizemoney on offer.