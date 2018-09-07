Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FLUORIDE: Does not add or take away from the taste of tap water
FLUORIDE: Does not add or take away from the taste of tap water Brett Wortman
Health

Fluoride no link to taste of water

Madura Mccormack
by
7th Sep 2018 6:00 AM

A LEADING Mackay public health physician has slammed any links to Mackay's award for best tasting tap water to the removal of fluoride.

Mackay Base Hospital's Dr Steven Donohue said while health professionals were happy Mackay had an excellent water treatment plant, the city could have a further claim to fame if fluoride was increased.

"Trace quantities of mineral fluoride are completely tasteless. Adjusting the natural level of fluoride to around 0.7 parts per million is absolutely safe and makes a dramatic improvement to dental health throughout life," he said.

"We could have water that tastes good and protects our children's teeth as well, as does Townsville and every capital city in Australia."

Dr Donohue's comments come in response to the Daily Mercury's front page yesterday reporting on Mackay having the best water in the state.

fluoride mackay base hospital steven donahue water
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Security of payment reforms need to go further say subbies

    premium_icon Security of payment reforms need to go further say subbies

    Business A packet or reforms to ensure there is no repeat of the sub contractor payment chaos after the collapse of Ostwald Bros, has noted flaws in the proposal.

    WATCH: Modern hang gliding born on Clarence River

    premium_icon WATCH: Modern hang gliding born on Clarence River

    News Hang gliding pioneer set to be internationally recognised tomorrow

    Sports volunteer award named in honour of Holly Butcher

    Sports volunteer award named in honour of Holly Butcher

    News Are you Clarence Valley's inaugural Volunteer of the Year?

    Male driver transported with spinal injuries

    Male driver transported with spinal injuries

    News Westpac Rescue Helicopter transports 45yo male driver from the scene

    Local Partners