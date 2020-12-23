Menu
A three-year-old girl who was hit by a car on Sunday. Her parents have shared their grief at the loss of the little girl who passed away in their arms.
News

‘Fly High’: Family mourns little Luna

by Kirstin Payne
23rd Dec 2020 5:49 PM
THE FAMILY of a Gold Coast three-year-old who was hit by a car earlier this week have said their last goodbyes.

Luna Matenga was critically injured while crossing Goldmine Road in Ormeau on Sunday morning.

Despite the prayers of the community, Luna lost her fight at 9pm last night.

Mother Jessica Feeney who has been by her daughter's bedside posted the tragic news online earlier this afternoon.

"With the heaviest of hearts, I want to thank every single person for their prayers and positive vibes for my baby girl," Ms Feeney wrote.

"She felt it, we felt it, unfortunately at 9.03 pm on the 22nd of December we let our beautiful baby girl go, surrounded by her family in the arms of her mummy and daddy!

"Our hearts are completely broken.

"Fly high my gorgeous blue eyed, red headed unicorn!.

"Ride those dragons baby... until we meet again!"

kirstin.payne@news.com.au

 

Originally published as 'Fly High': Gold Coast family mourns little Luna

