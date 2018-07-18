'Fly high Mitch': Adoring father, brother, son farewelled

Friends and family attend the funeral of Mitchell Sibraa at the Gregson and Weight Chapel.

MITCH Sibraa has been remembered as a protector, a fixer, and a loving man with an infectious smile.

Loved ones spoke of him as a gentle soul who enjoyed a beer and who would always be there for them in tough times.

He was Mackattack to his closest mates, Mitchymoo to his partner and Daddy and Dadda to his adoring daughters.

Hundreds gathered to mourn the loss of the 22-year-old in Buderim yesterday and celebrate his life.

Eighteen months after his "mini me" and brother Bailey was killed in a car crash, Mitch took his own life on July 7.

His parents, Steve and Amanda Sibraa, discovered their eldest son's body in their home in front of Bailey's photo memorial and urn.

In a heartbreaking service, Mitch's father Steve expressed his grief that he couldn't help his son at the bitter end.

He shared stories of the simple times, having a beer together, having a bet and talking about Mitch's future.

He said the past 18 months were the darkest days of their lives.

"We remember him being so scared and excited to be a father, and he was so proud of his beautiful daughters," Mr Sibraa said.

"They brought him so much joy. Now more than ever we need to be strong.

"I know your love for Bailey was just too strong.

"You fathered me, looked after your sister and wrapped your arms around Tahnii and the girls.

"You were my best mate."

Mitch left behind his partner Tahnii Cunning and daughters Indii, 2, and Amity, 10 months.

Ms Cunning described him as a father of princesses, who had been raised by a queen.

"Our little angels had you wrapped around their fingers. You were their gentle, teddy bear father," Ms Cunning said.

"They adored you, from watching Moana, playing hide and seek or strawberry picking.

"I will miss our adventures, your quirky annoying habits. I will cherish our memories."

A poem, Tonight, by Kate Shand, was carefully chosen by Mitch's mother Amanda, detailing her love and affection for her son.

Close friend Brayden Hughes said Mitch was "the life of the party" but much more than that.

"You were loud, and loved to have fun, but so much more," he said.

"You were always there for us, able to cheer everyone up. You would light up the room.

"We will look after your family for you. Your legacy will live on."

Mitch's younger sister Soraya shared a story of her and her brothers getting up to mischief as kids.

"We were hitting rocks off tennis rackets out the front and we broke a window," she said, sparking laughter and tears from the audience.

"Dad came home but you blamed it on a bloke in a hoodie. Dad still doesn't know.

"I'll miss your laughter and smile. Fly high Mitch."

If you or someone you know needs support or someone to talk to, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14.