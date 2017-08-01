Flying back to Grafton? Here's the new security changes

Travellers wait for the REX plane to arrive at Grafton airport Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

IF you're flying out of Grafton airport, it's business as usual as far as security goes.

The Federal Government has implemented higher security measures at metropolitan airports following a foiled terror plot, however this will not apply at Grafton airport.

A spokesperson for Clarence Valley Council said there had been no request for council to increase security at the Grafton regional airport.

Coming back may well be a different story, as the Australian Government has advised travellers to:

Arrive at the airport two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights

Limit carry on and checked luggage

Expect extra scrutiny and delays when passing through security screenings.

In a statement from the Gold Coast Airport it was confirmed that the Australian Government's introduction of additional aviation security measures were applied and passengers should expect delays due to increased security.

The statement read: "It's important to note that these additional measures may place (an) additional burden on check-in and screening at the airport so we encourage passengers to allow for possible delays and arrive at the airport with ample time before their flight."

Across the region it is a wait and see response to the new security arrangements

Lismore City Council's Commercial Services Business Manager, Kevin Trustum, said their airport operations are running as normal with no foreseen delays.

"At this stage the council hasn't made any changes with regards to the security at Lismore Airport," Mr Trustum said.

"We will wait until we are directed by the Government on what we need to do if we need to do anything."

Acting Airport Manager at Ballina Byron Gateway Airport, Howard Ludgate, said he could not comment on security measures at the airport but assures patrons there are no current delays to their flights.

"Passengers should just keep in touch with their airlines to see if there are any delays, there haven't been any delays so far and today's schedule is running on time."