Flying Doctors required after CQ man 'ejected' from his ute
A CQ man is in a bad way after he rolled his vehicle north of Clermont.
Queensland Ambulance said a 25-year-old male rolled his ute 40km north of Clermont on Ken Logan Rd at approximately 6.15AM.
The man was "ejected" from the vehicle, travelling 20m from the rolled vehicle.
QAS said when they transported the man, he was in a serious condition, unconscious, with multi-system trauma.
After being initially taken to Clermont Hospital, he was subsequently flown by the Royal Flying Doctors Service to Townsville Hospital.