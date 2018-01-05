Flying fox colony battered by storm

THREATENED SPECIES: Baby flying foxes rescued following damage to their colony at Maclean during Tuesday's storm.

THE people of Maclean weren't the only ones left picking up the pieces, with the resident flying fox colony devastated by the storm some locals described as a "mini tornado”.

Tuesday's super cell caused widespread damage to the flying fox colony outside Maclean High School.

A spokesman from the Clarence Valley branch of WIRES estimated about 100 adult flying foxes were killed.

"About 15 to 20 adults came into our care,” the spokesman said.

A further 65 baby flying foxes were also rescued by volunteers, with their care now a priority for the organisation as many of the baby flying foxes were weeks away from being weaned from their mothers.

"Most of the younger bats are still milk-dependent,” the spokesman said. "A lot of them have three weeks to go until they're weaned.”

However, a young flying fox family remains stuck high up in the trees following the storm, with volunteers remaining hopeful that they will come down to the lower branches in the next couple of days where they can be reached.

The organisation hopes to have all individuals of the threatened species in its care re-released back into their natural habitat within the next three months.

"We don't appreciate them very often, but they are a threatened species,” the spokesman said.