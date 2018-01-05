Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Flying fox colony battered by storm

THREATENED SPECIES: Baby flying foxes rescued following damage to their colony at Maclean during Tuesday's storm.
THREATENED SPECIES: Baby flying foxes rescued following damage to their colony at Maclean during Tuesday's storm. Barbara Clay
by Rebekah Lougher

THE people of Maclean weren't the only ones left picking up the pieces, with the resident flying fox colony devastated by the storm some locals described as a "mini tornado”.

Tuesday's super cell caused widespread damage to the flying fox colony outside Maclean High School.

A spokesman from the Clarence Valley branch of WIRES estimated about 100 adult flying foxes were killed.

"About 15 to 20 adults came into our care,” the spokesman said.

Flying Foxes rescued following widespread damage to their colony during Tuesday's super cell
Flying Foxes rescued following widespread damage to their colony during Tuesday's super cell Barbara Clay

A further 65 baby flying foxes were also rescued by volunteers, with their care now a priority for the organisation as many of the baby flying foxes were weeks away from being weaned from their mothers.

"Most of the younger bats are still milk-dependent,” the spokesman said. "A lot of them have three weeks to go until they're weaned.”

However, a young flying fox family remains stuck high up in the trees following the storm, with volunteers remaining hopeful that they will come down to the lower branches in the next couple of days where they can be reached.

Flying Foxes rescued following widespread damage to their colony during Tuesday's super cell
Flying Foxes rescued following widespread damage to their colony during Tuesday's super cell Barbara Clay

The organisation hopes to have all individuals of the threatened species in its care re-released back into their natural habitat within the next three months.

"We don't appreciate them very often, but they are a threatened species,” the spokesman said.

Topics:  flying fox flying fox camp maclean storm

Grafton Daily Examiner
Long haul hell: Truck crashes on the rise

Long haul hell: Truck crashes on the rise

HERE is a list of some of the serious truck crashes in the Clarence Valley in the past 12 months.

EPA fines council for water pollution

Clarence Valley Council building on Prince Street, Grafton.

Water pollution earns Clarence Valley Council a fine

9 things to do this week

IWA crowd favourite Randall launches himself from the second floor onto his opponents.

Looking for something to do this week?

The Daily Examiner bottle deposit scheme

Many things in life can be equated to an episode from Seinfeld. The NSW Government's Return and Earn deposit refund program is one of them. Screen shot from NBC's Seinfeld.

How many cans do you need to break even on a trip?

Local Partners