Flying fox committee aiming for another $42k

THE TARGET: Problem colonies of flying foxes in the Clarence Valley. A new council committee is looking for people who can help finding legal ways of dispersing them.

THE WORKING group attempting to mitigate the effects of the Maclean High School flying fox colony on residents could soon have access to another $117,343 for more works.

Clarence Valley Council's environment, planning and works committee has just recommended the council accept a dollar-for-dollar grant offer of $42,109 to assist with more weed and vegetation control around the school.

The shortfall in funds can be met with in-kind contributions from the school and council officers' time.

Council staff have met with school staff and have decided the next stage will involve works in the gully and at the front of the school.