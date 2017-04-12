Flying fox dispersal proposal hits red tape

A PROPOSAL to ramp up the dispersal of the Maclean High School flying fox camp seems to have become entangled in red tape.

The NSW Office of Environment and Heritage has told Clarence Valley Council its resolution from its March meeting to "implement all other lawful actions necessary to expedite the dispersal and continuing vacancy of the flying fox colonies" around the school, cannot be implemented.

A report to Tuesday's environment, planning and community committee meeting said the OEH advised the council during a meeting on March 15 that it cannot support the resolution until all measures in the adopted strategy have been completed.

The news stirred up Cr Arthur Lysaught who was concerned about a costing in the report of $3 milllion to disperse animals that could spread disease.

He asked if there was any approach to the State or Federal governments to get rid of the "the dirty things".

The councillor's director environment, planning and community Des Schroder, told the meeting funding had been approved to take out vegetation around the school and replace it with compensatory habitat, and that this had to be completed before other measures could be considered.

Mr Schroder said dispersal licences, like the one granted recently in the Sutherland Shire, cost about $500,000.

"Two days later another 12,000 flying foxes arrived back in the same vegetation," Mr Schroder said. "They were up for another half-a-million to disperse them."

Mr Schroder said other councils were spending as much as $6 million trying to disperse colonies close to human habitation.

"People are saying you can go back to beat the drum, but with all the legislation you've got even to put their licence up for a dispersal would be $80,000 to $100,000," he said.

"That's got to go to the State Government, the Federal Government, etc, etc.

"So dispersal is possible, but you've got to keep doing it, doing it and doing it and it will cost half a million dollars a go at least.

"And once you stop, they come back because they've got a range in the brains of the bats going back hundreds of years to come back to the same spot."

Mr Schroder said the only way to stop them was to take the vegetation away, which the council is implementing, while building compensatory habitat in other locations.

The mayor Cr Jim Simmons said it appeared the council was fighting a losing battle with the flying foxes as the colony now seemed to be bigger than ever.

Cr Andrew Baker said arguing that it was impossible to move the bats was self-fulfilling and not the "Aussie way"of looking after your mates.

"If we remove the vegetation they won't come back," he said. "The flying foxes will see the trees have been removed and think we better move along too."

Cr Greg Clancy downplayed the risk of disease from flying foxes. He said the incidence of humans contracting diseases like lyssa virus and hendra was extremely rare.

He also said removing all vegetation would only drive the bats to other areas where they also might not be welcome.

The council committee voted to approve a recommendation to note the update report and seek further State Government funding in round two of its Flying Fox management program.