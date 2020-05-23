FLYING FULLBACKS: Vote for the Clarence Dream Team No.1

FULL FLIGHT: Lower Clarence Magpies Rob Howard, Grafton Ghosts Anthony Don and South Grafton Rebels Roy Bell have all been selected in their respective Dream Teams, but who deserves the sole number one jersey?

RUGBY LEAGUE: Over the coming weeks The Daily Examiner is compiling the Clarence Rugby League Dream Team of the Decade, and we're turning to you, the readers, who decide who is most deserving in each position.

Over the past three weeks we have published the teams of the decade for Grafton Ghosts, South Grafton Rebels and Lower Clarence Magpies. Now it's time for you to decide who's the best from all of those clubs over the past 10 years.

This week we start with the anchor of the team, the ­fullback. (Scroll down to vote in our exclusive online poll)

Some say it's the position where a player can hide during a game, but the best fullbacks rise to the challenge - mopping up at the back and going one-on-one with any man who breaks the line, and they are often the most dynamic players in attack.

Opening the line-up of candidates is Clarence Valley's favourite son, Anthony Don.

Anthony Don of the Titans is seen prior to the Round 1 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Canberra Raiders at CBus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast, Sunday, March 17, 2019. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY DAVE HUNT

An integral part of the Gold Coast Titans' NRL set-up, Don is capable in just about every position on the park. But during his time at the Grafton Ghosts he was lethal in the No.1 jersey.

Explosive speed, a burly frame and an incredible mind for football make Don the type of player anyone would want in their side.

Next up we have long-term Lower Clarence Magpies servant Rob Howard.

Magpies fullback Rob Howard shifts the ball wide during the NRRRL Round 8 clash between Lower Clarence Magpies and Evans Head Bombers at Yamba League Field. Contributed

Howard may not have as impressive a resume as Don, but he makes up for it in heart and loyalty.

The Magpies have had a ­tumultuous time in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League competition over the past decade, but How ard epitomises a club that refuses to give up.

Our final candidate is former South Grafton Rebels star turned current coach Roy Bell.

South Grafton Rebels new coach Roy Bell in front of the Rebels sign at McKittrick Park. Mitchell Keenan

Bell spent time in the NRL with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, but due to his size was unable to reach the same heights as Don.

But that hasn't stopped him from going on to become one of the best bush footy players we have seen, taking multiple sides to NRRRL and Group 2 finals series and helping them punch well above their weight.

With three striking candidates for the No.1 jersey locked in, it's time to get voting.

Cast your vote for the first spot in the Clarence Valley Dream Team of the decade in the poll below.