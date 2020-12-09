FLYING HIGH: Grafton gets link to Melbourne airport

The new Rex 737-800 fleet will allow them to fly routes from Sydney to Melbourne, and allow regional users from Grafton connect directly

The new Rex 737-800 fleet will allow them to fly routes from Sydney to Melbourne, and allow regional users from Grafton connect directly

CLARENCE Valley travellers will be able to connect through to Melbourne as part of Regional Express’ expansion into the capital city market.

From March 1, Rex will begin flying nine return flights from Sydney to Melbourne, and regional travellers, such as those from Grafton will be able to connect straight through, with baggage checked to the destination.

It is a remarkable turnaround locally for the airline, who pulled their service from the Grafton airport following a dispute over words said by a councillor while discussing council assisting the airline.

>>> RELATED: Grafton’s airline flies again



“The ‘thru-fare’ will allow the passenger to check in the baggage all the way to the final destination,” Rex deputy chairman John Sharp said.

“The passenger simply presents at the boarding gate at the intermediate stop in Sydney or Melbourne. It’s a major convenience for the regional traveller, at a time when regional travel is crying out for this sort of boost.”

The thru-fare will be $208 and will be available from March 1.

The Rex ‘thru-fare’ is a combined fare for regional city passengers who need to get to Melbourne via Sydney or to Sydney via Melbourne and vice versa.

Mr Sharp said a resident from Armidale could fly to Melbourne or from Mount Gambier in South Australia to Sydney at a competitive fare.

“This is the added connectivity Rex promised when it announced its domestic operations between Sydney and Melbourne,” he said.

The new Rex 737-800 fleet will allow them to fly routes from Sydney to Melbourne, and allow regional users from Grafton connect directly

Mr Sharp said the beginning of the Sydney to Melbourne route would be a historic new era for Australia’s domestic air travel.

“Finally, Australians can look forward to not only a safe, reliable and affordable airline, but one they can count on for the long term – Rex’s origins date back almost 70 years, making it Australia’s second oldest surviving carrier,” he said.

“This is an exciting opportunity for travellers. For the first time they don’t have to choose between low fares with minimal service and premium pricing for more reliable flights. Over the past 20 years Rex has been the most reliable passenger carrier in Australia and our domestic services will naturally enjoy this superior reliability at affordable prices.

“Rex will offer all the usual perks of a full service carrier including eight business class seats. All fares include checked baggage allowance, food, pre-assigned seating and online check-in. Lounge access and on-board Wi-Fi will be free for Business Class, while Economy passengers can access these options for a small fee.

“In short, we will be offering premium full service with our trademark country hospitality but at fares pegged at the budget carrier level.”

Mr Sharp said the first three Rex Boeing 737-800s will take off between Sydney and Melbourne on March 1 2021 and will begin with nine Sydney-Melbourne return services a day.

“By Easter, two additional 737s will be added to expand our domestic network to Brisbane and other capital cities,” he said.

“If all things go as planned, we hope to grow our fleet to 8-10 by the end of 2021.”

Rex were supported by federal government assistance through the COVID-19 pandemic to keep flying to regional airports including Grafton.

In June they pulled their service over what they described as “hostility” from councillor Debrah Novak in regards to council providing relief for the airline flying into Grafton airport.

After extensive negotiations, the airline returned to flying three days a week in August.

>>> TIMELINE: How the Regional Express drama at Grafton unfolded

