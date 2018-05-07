Flying high: Gympie fashion queen lands another big gig

IN FLIGHT: Cindy Vogels' label Racy and Lucky has secured a prestigious spot in the lead-up to Brisbane Fashion Month.

IN FLIGHT: Cindy Vogels' label Racy and Lucky has secured a prestigious spot in the lead-up to Brisbane Fashion Month. Bambi Gosbell

FOR 15 years Cindy Vogels put her fashion dreams on hold for her family, with no guarantee she would ever re-enter the industry.

Now, the Gympie fashion designer's hard work has been rewarded in spectacular fashion after winning a prestigious spot in the lead-up to Brisbane Fashion Month.

Ms Vogels was thrilled to have been awarded the spot, which will have her work on display for the month of August at the Brisbane International Airport.

It was an opportunity which would put her label, Racy and Lucky, before hundreds of thousands of people.

"I think the most exciting thing is just how much international traffic will view my work in that month," she said.

"That's the pinch-myself moment.

"That kind of exposure is something I may never see again in my life.

"For traffic of that calibre to be able to be up close and personal with our work... that is quite incredible."

STYLE: A model for Cindy Vogel's label Racy and Lucky prepares for a shoot.

Having been a state finalist at the Retailers Association of Queensland fashion awards out of high school before putting her career on hold, Ms Vogels said the selection was amazing given the fact nobody can predict the future.

"I put my fashion dreams on hold for 15 years to become a mum and a wife," she said.

"So for me it's extremely exciting to be finding my space again and climbing the ranks and being celebrated for my work after such a massive gap.

"You don't really know that you'll ever be able to get back into it.

"It's been a really really hardworking three-to-five year journey.

"It's an enormous honour to be celebrated there, especially considering I'm not a Brisbane designer," she said.

"I think it's really lovely."

She had already started designing the piece which would be on display.

"It'll be the biggest and most elaborate piece I've ever done."