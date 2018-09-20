Flying interstate? It's cheaper to fly to Paris or London

An Atlas Air 747 on the tarmac at Rockhampton airport.

FOR the price of return flight from Rockhampton to Port Macquarie in NSW, John Reid could have flown return to Amsterdam, Paris, Istanbul, Rome, London, Dublin or Manchester.

The sky-rocketing cost of Central Queensland airfares to has again been exposed by the revelation that is is cheaper to fly thousands of miles overseas than it is to fly domestic from Rocky.

For the price of a return flight from Rocky to Port Macquarie (via Brisbane) with Virgin ($1419.53), Mr Reid could have flown return to Amsterdam ($915), Paris ($965), Istanbul ($1089), Rome ($1219), London ($1345), Dublin ($1349) or Manchester ($1359).

Mr Reid, from The Caves, said it was just another example that living in CQ is getting more expensive day by day.

"Last weekend I had to fly to Sydney and found I could have flown to Amsterdam, Paris or Istanbul for a lot less," Mr Reid said.

"This weekend I have to visit grandchildren in Port Macquarie and find I could have flown to Rome, London, Dublin or Manchester for less.

"Do you think someone is taking the mickey ? I do.

"Living in CQ is getting more expensive daily."

Earlier this year, Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten met with Qantas CEO Alan Joyce and Virgin CEO John Borghetti to discuss the high cost of airfares in regional Queensland.

The meetings were held after Mr Shorten heard the impact of high regional airfares at town hall meetings held across regional Queensland earlier this year, including in Rockhampton.

Mr Shorten said his meetings with the CEOs of Qantas and Virgin were encouraging and they agreed to go away and work up some proposals to help reduce the cost of regional air travel.

"We're going to keep chasing them as we've got to get the cost of travelling here (Rockhampton) down," Mr Shorten told The Morning Bulletin.

"It kills country communities when it's too expensive to get to them.

"The idea that you can fly to Bali cheaper than to Moranbah is a joke.

"When I flew from Rocky to Townsville, I had to fly to Brisbane first - they could do milk runs - it's madness.

"If I'm in charge we will just give them a proper hurry up and say we expect to see this.

"I'm sure there are complexities, you know plane specifications, but it's a linked to the runway we'll extend the runway but that's not the real issue."

A Virgin spokeswoman said discussions over lowering regional airfares were ongoing.

"John Borghetti has since met with Bill Shorten to continue discussions on the matter of regional airfares, yet as discussions are ongoing, we are unable to provide any further detail on this," she said.

She said airfare pricing on any given route was driven by a combination of factors, including demand, how close the date of booking is to the date of travel, competitive activity, seasonality, operating costs and third party costs such as airport pricing and taxes.

"Virgin Australia is committed to providing consistent and reliable services throughout our regional flight network, as evidenced in our public submission to the Senate Inquiry into the operation, regulation and funding of air route service delivery to rural, regional and remote communities," she said.

"The pricing of airfares to regional ports will fluctuate as a result of such factors and our submission to the Inquiry further detailed the key drivers of regional airfare pricing, including operational costs, regional airport costs and customer demand."

A Qantas spokeswoman said it offers year-round lead-in fares between Brisbane and Rockhampton for $144 one way and regular sales, with our most recent sale last month including fares for $99 one-way.

"The best advice for getting the lowest fare is to always book as early as possible and take advantage of our regular sales," she said.

Chair of the Airport Committee, Cr Neil Fisher, said council is acutely aware that the high cost of flights out of Rockhampton can have a detrimental impact on both our residents and our businesses.

"It is unacceptable that people who live and work in regional areas are penalised for being outside of the main cities," Cr Fisher said.

"It is however important to note that there are a number of bargains to be found. For example, Qantas are currently offering one way tickets to Sydney for $189.

"At council we take all the steps we can to keep prices low. Our landing fees are essentially cost price, which mean any reasons given for the high ticket prices cannot be placed at Council's door.

"We have made submissions to senate inquiries, and have strongly lobbied our state and federal members to take action. Like other regional centres we have even discussed changing the federal government policy on cabotage with members of the Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport References Committee.

"Just imagine if the Dreamliner landing in Rockhampton on Saturday could make some domestic stops on its return journey. Or if those international flights that already pass over us each day could touch down in Rockhampton and take local passengers on to Sydney or Melbourne.

"Ultimately, government subsidies and changes in regulation are needed to help regional areas compete with larger cities when it comes to air fares."