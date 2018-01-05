Flying mattress causes car crash

A FLYING mattress caused highway headaches south of Grafton on Thursday morning in a two-car collision which saw one pregnant woman who was supervising a learner driver hospitalised.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command duty officer Inspector Jo Reid said at 11am around 150m east of Four Mile Lane on the Pacific Highway the rooftop storage on a white Landrover blew open due to the wind.

"As a result the wind released a mattress from the storage area which fell on the road in the path of a green Jeep Wrangler," Insp Reid said.

"The Jeep broke hard to avoid the mattress, which caused a white Hilux, which was being driven up a learner driver to run up its backside."

Insp Reid said police were still investigating the crash as they were yet to speak to the supervisor of the learner driver, who was taken to hospital as a precaution due to her pregnancy.

"This collision could have been quite nasty," Insp Reid said.