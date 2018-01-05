Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Flying mattress causes car crash

EMERGENCY SERVICES: Police
EMERGENCY SERVICES: Police Paul Donaldson BUN120617POL2
Jarrard Potter
by

A FLYING mattress caused highway headaches south of Grafton on Thursday morning in a two-car collision which saw one pregnant woman who was supervising a learner driver hospitalised.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command duty officer Inspector Jo Reid said at 11am around 150m east of Four Mile Lane on the Pacific Highway the rooftop storage on a white Landrover blew open due to the wind.

"As a result the wind released a mattress from the storage area which fell on the road in the path of a green Jeep Wrangler," Insp Reid said.

"The Jeep broke hard to avoid the mattress, which caused a white Hilux, which was being driven up a learner driver to run up its backside."

Insp Reid said police were still investigating the crash as they were yet to speak to the supervisor of the learner driver, who was taken to hospital as a precaution due to her pregnancy.

"This collision could have been quite nasty," Insp Reid said.

Topics:  crash mattress pacific highway

Grafton Daily Examiner
Long haul hell: Truck crashes on the rise

Long haul hell: Truck crashes on the rise

HERE is a list of some of the serious truck crashes in the Clarence Valley in the past 12 months.

WATCH: Terrifying video of boat caught in microburst storm

This boat was caught in a microburst storm near Iluka.

Nightmare for boaties trapped in severe storm (warning: swearing)

EPA fines council for water pollution

Clarence Valley Council building on Prince Street, Grafton.

Water pollution earns Clarence Valley Council a fine

9 things to do this week

IWA crowd favourite Randall launches himself from the second floor onto his opponents.

Looking for something to do this week?

Local Partners