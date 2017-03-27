Flying the flag for Plunge festival 2017

SPLASH OF COLOUR: Plunge co-ordinator Sarah Nash is helping add a splash of colour with bunting installed in South Grafton ahead of the festival's start this weekend.

WITH four days to go before Clarence Valley Council's Plunge festival kicks off for another year, event co-ordinator Sarah Nash is counting down the days.

Ms Nash was busy yesterday hanging colourful flags off the New School of Arts building to help promote a pop-up gallery that will run from Tuesday to Saturday throughout the festival.

Now in its fifth year, Ms Nash said it was exciting to see the festival grow over the years.

"It's been getting bigger and bigger and everyone remembers that it's on and looks forward to it each year, and also all of the artists and business people who are involved in the arts get a chance to really take advantage of something,” she said.

"They're a united force making a lot of noise all under the one campaign, so people who might not necessarily go to a play or go to an exhibition or go an see some performances at the conservatorium get involved.”

With events running throughout the Clarence Valley from March 31, Ms Nash said there was something for everyone to get involved in.