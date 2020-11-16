Menu
Regional Express Airlines' Saab 340 aircraft.Photo Contributed
Travel

Flying to Sydney? Cheapest route is closer than you think

Adam Hourigan
16th Nov 2020 12:13 PM
AS COVID restrictions ease many airlines have again started discounting their routes as they continue flying.

However, if you need to get to Sydney soon, it might be worth taking a look closer to home.

For the next week Regional Express (Rex) Airlines, who now fly three times a week in and out of Grafton, have one way flights to Sydney for $130 including luggage.

This compares to prices above $200 early this week from Ballina, falling to $130 at the end of the week with luggage not included, and from Coffs Harbour hovering between $125-$150 with no luggage.

Next month fares from the other two local ports get significantly cheaper, with airlines aggressively discounting their return to the air in December.

Regional Express returned to the Grafton Airport route in August, following a decision to stop flying in June after comments made at a council meeting.

Grafton Travel owner Corey Betalli said the new community airfares offered by Rex were often comparable or even cheaper than many of the other major airlines.

“People are definitely surprised at that,” he said. “And there’s certainly been interest - flights are beginning to book out around the Christmas period.

“We’re hoping once school goes back they’ll increase their number of flights here.”

Regional Express currently flies on Monday, Wednesday and Friday out of Grafton, with flights leaving at 8.45am.

