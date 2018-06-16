Menu
Flying ute crash caught on newly released dash cam

15th Jun 2018 6:27 PM | Updated: 16th Jun 2018 5:00 AM

CLAYTON'S Towing has released dash cam of the shocking crash that ended with a utility on top of three sedans.

The crash took place on Pumicestone Rd at Caboolture early yesterday morning.

Clayton's today released dash cam that captures the moment a ute hits a median strip, gets airborne and lands on top of three cars.

"Chilling crash caught on camera yesterday," the company's post on Facebook reads.

"Incredible effort by all emergency crews, including Clayton's Caboolture team who were called on, using their tow trucks to assist in the technical rescue.

"Amazing part is no fatalities or life threatening injuries."

The Sunshine Coast Daily

