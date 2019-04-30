FLYOVER: Check out progress on highway's biggest land bridge

A video still of construction on the new Shark Creek bridge as part of Pacific highway work.

A video still of construction on the new Shark Creek bridge as part of Pacific highway work.

NSW Roads have released an aerial introduction to what will become the longest bridge over land of the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade.

The new Shark Creek bridge is 873 metre in length, and so far in construction has used more than 26,000 tonnes of concrete, 3400 tonnes of asphalt and 17,000 tonnes of reinforcement.

The bridge sits low over the land, only 10.5 metres above the ground at its highest point and is required to keep the highway opening during a one in a hundred year flood event.

Shark Creek Bridge progress: Take a look at the work in progress on the Pacific Highway upgrade's longest bridge over land at Shark Creek. Video: NSW Roads

A spokesperson for NSW Roads said the bridge crosses over two local roads, and by building the bridge over land, it allows not only greater access for emergency services to surrounding land, it allows greater movement freedom for local wildlife including the coastal emu.

In the past year, the bridge has sprung out of the ground with all piling completed, 25 headstocks installed and 234 super-G girders delivered and installed.

The spokesperson said that the build had been challenging across local farms and flood plains and said the consultation and cooperation of local farmers and the sugar industry had been paramount.

The bridge is expected to open to traffic in 2020 weather permitting.