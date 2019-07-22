Menu
Highway upgrade from Devils Pulpit to New Italy.
People and Places

FLYOVER: Take a look at latest section of highway

Adam Hourigan
by
22nd Jul 2019 2:49 PM
AS THE completion date for the Pacific Highway duplication gets closer in 2020, more of the completed highway is being open to traffic.

A nine kilometre stretch of highway will be opened between New Italy and Devils Pulpit to allow construction teams the chance to work on existing highway.

There are changes to three exits in the section of road, as well as the moving of some U-Turn bays.

If you've not travelled north lately, or just want to see how it all looks from the air, check out NSW Road's aerial flyover of the site.

 

clarence construction clarence development nsw roads pacific highway upgrade rms
Grafton Daily Examiner

