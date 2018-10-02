FLYOVER: Take a look at progress on Romiaka bridge

NEARLY DONE: An aerial view of a work-in-progress of the construction of a new bridge at Romiaka Channel, near Yamba.

NEARLY DONE: An aerial view of a work-in-progress of the construction of a new bridge at Romiaka Channel, near Yamba. Adam Hourigan

YAMBA should have a better entrance before Christmas as the new upgrade to Romiaka Channel bridge continues.

With construction of the piled foundations, abutments, girder installation and concrete deck, it is expected the bridge will be completed by the end of this month.

The new bridge will have a lane width of 3.5m with 1.2m shoulders. It will also have a 2.5m-wide shared pedestrian and cycle footpath along the southern side of the new bridge, separated from the vehicular traffic by barriers

Currently the roadworks are being tied in at both ends of the project and will be followed by the installation of expansion joints on the deck and a waterproofing layer on the bridge deck.

This will be followed by a final seal on the approaches and bridge deck.

The current Romiaka Channel bridge will be demolished once the new bridge is in operation towards the end of the month.

The bridge upgrade was made possible by a Federal Government grant of $1.73million with matched funding from Clarence Valley Council.