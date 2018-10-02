Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEARLY DONE: An aerial view of a work-in-progress of the construction of a new bridge at Romiaka Channel, near Yamba.
NEARLY DONE: An aerial view of a work-in-progress of the construction of a new bridge at Romiaka Channel, near Yamba. Adam Hourigan
Council News

FLYOVER: Take a look at progress on Romiaka bridge

Adam Hourigan
by
3rd Oct 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YAMBA should have a better entrance before Christmas as the new upgrade to Romiaka Channel bridge continues.

With construction of the piled foundations, abutments, girder installation and concrete deck, it is expected the bridge will be completed by the end of this month.

The new bridge will have a lane width of 3.5m with 1.2m shoulders. It will also have a 2.5m-wide shared pedestrian and cycle footpath along the southern side of the new bridge, separated from the vehicular traffic by barriers

Currently the roadworks are being tied in at both ends of the project and will be followed by the installation of expansion joints on the deck and a waterproofing layer on the bridge deck.

This will be followed by a final seal on the approaches and bridge deck.

The current Romiaka Channel bridge will be demolished once the new bridge is in operation towards the end of the month.

The bridge upgrade was made possible by a Federal Government grant of $1.73million with matched funding from Clarence Valley Council.

bridge clarence development clarence infrastructure romiaka channel yamba
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Sugar mill in final half of crushing

    Sugar mill in final half of crushing

    Business Planting underway and harvest more than half way complete for the year at Harwood Mill

    Almost $1m for Valley daycare centre

    premium_icon Almost $1m for Valley daycare centre

    Politics Government funding to help disadvantaged kids get to daycare

    The horse that captured my soul and broke my heart

    The horse that captured my soul and broke my heart

    Pets & Animals How the aging racehorse I saved from slaughter changed my life.

    Local Partners