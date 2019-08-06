FNQ wants Jackie Trad’s scalp: New polling

NEW polling commissioned by the LNP reveals the vast majority of Far North Queenslanders believe Deputy Premier Jackie Trad should be stood down as her political life becomes embroiled in a property ownership scandal.

The Opposition paid MediaReach to conduct the survey of 425 Far North Queenslanders on Thursday, asking if they wanted to see Ms Trad resign or be removed from the ministry.

Only 21 per cent wanted her to stay, with 70 per cent saying she should go.

All voter groups wanted to see her leave, with 50 per cent of her own Labor voters also saying she should walk the plank.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad. PICTURE: AAP/DAVID CLARK

"This survey was a random sample of Far North Queenslanders who were asked whether Deputy Premier Jackie Trad should remain as a minister or not as a result of her failure to declare the purchase of a house, which stands to increase in value as a result of a decision she made as minister responsible for the Cross River Rail project and work attained by her husband under her portfolio responsibilities that was also not declared," the survey report stated.

"The public are very clear on their view that Trad must go and failure of the Premier to hear this message will likely not go down well with voters."

The resounding call came as Ms Trad faced questions about a potential Crime and Corruption Commission investigation into her purchase of a house near the State Government's Brisbane Cross City Rail project.

She said she had spoken with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and agreed to step down from the frontbench if a CCC probe was called.

"We're in the game of politics and people will fling mud left, right and centre," she said.

"That's what's happened.

"I think judging by the LNP push-polling … I think that's pretty clear.

"This is politics, this is what I signed up for.

"But let me say uncategorically, I haven't done anything wrong. I will fully comply with any sort of assessment or any investigation that the CCC decide to make."

Opposition spokesman for North Queensland Dale Last said it was time Ms Trad got her marching orders.

"While Jackie Trad is buying a house on the Cross River Rail line, North Queenslanders are desperate for jobs and strugglingto pay their spiralling electricity bills," he said.

"North Queensland doesn't just want the Treasurer replaced, they want the government replaced."