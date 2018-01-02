Focus on contemporary Clarence for photo comp

INSPIRATION: Some of 2017's InFocus winners (top) 'Angel' by Tetley Bryant - mobile winner; (bottom left) youth winner Annabel Green's Crabs on the Run; and the plunge cover winner 'The Final Colour' by Freya McGrath

IF you're a keen snapper, and want a chance to have your work hang on the actual walls of the Grafton Regional Gallery, this is your chance.

The annual InFocus photography competition, run as part of the plunge festival, is open for entries, and this year organisers want to see your interpretation of "Contemporary Clarence”.

It could be a landscape, a portrait, a detail, or anything that catches the judges eye, and shows how the history-rich Clarence relates to our modern-day lifestyle.

There are four categories to enter - SLR, compact camera, mobile phone and youth - with $500 prize money for the winner.

The winners will also be enlarged to up to two metres wide, and hung at the Grafton Regional Gallery in conjunction with the plunge festival.

An additional photo will be chosen for the front cover of the plunge festival guide, with the photographer also receiving a $500 prize.

Each photographer may enter up to three times, and entry forms are available through the Clarence Valley Council website.