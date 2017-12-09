FOCUSED: Yamba fighters are ring ready

READY FOR ACTION: Yamba's Sam Lollback gets some water from coach Norm Harvey during a recent bout at Grafton.

BOXING: "We're back, and we are not going away."

Those were the words of Yamba Amateur Boxing Club coach Norm Harvey as he prepares for the biggest fight night in the history of Yamba boxing.

"I think you would have to go all the way back to the 1960s to find any record of a pro fight night here, and even then I am only guessing," Harvey said.

"This night is going to be massive and you can feel all the anticipation around the town ready for it.

"We want to bring boxing back to the heights it used to be at in the region and this night will go a long way to doing that."

While the professional fights dominate the second half of the fight card, Harvey is just as excited for the amateur bouts in which he has six fighters ready to tie up the gloves.

But it is Yamba's leading boxer, Sam Lollback, in whom Harvey is putting most of his faith.

Lollback has been training out of Harvey's shed for the past three years and brings a strong 6-1 record into his battle with Tamworth pugilist Ryan Woods.

"Sam is my main show, he is the most dedicated boxer in all of Yamba," Harvey said. "He hits the bags just as hard every day of the week. He is working hard seven days a week to get himself ready for this fight.

"He is definitely hungry for this, you can see it, he wants to win."

Nathan Rheinberger will also fight out of the Yamba gym as he aims up against Kingscliff's John Robinson.

Yamba's Dan Austin will also make his return to home soil after stepping back in the ring at Kirra last month. Yamba's Tom Woods also stepped back in the ring for the first time that night and will be looking to back up his effort at home.

Tickets for the fight night can still be bought on the door at the Raymond Laurie Sports Centre tonight, but Harvey said people should get in quick with the tickets selling quickly.

Doors open at 6.30pm.