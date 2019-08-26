Menu
Michael Zerafa
Boxing

Focused Zerafa aiming for Horn’s chin

by GRANTLEE KIEZA
26th Aug 2019 6:44 PM

AS Michael Zerafa winds down his training ahead of the biggest fight of his life he says he won't need satellite navigation to find Jeff Horn's chin in Bendigo on Saturday night.

The supremely confident Melbourne fighter says he has wanted to fight Horn for years and is adamant he has the size, strength, skill, youth and punch to blow apart Horn's proposed world middleweight title fight in Japan on December 23.

 

 

Victorian boxer Michael 'Pretty Boy' Zerafa (left) sparring against Rio Olympian Daniel Lewis. Zerafa will fight Jeff Horn in Bendigo on Saturday. Picture: Toby Zerna
``Horn has made a name by bullying the much smaller Manny Pacquiao and knocking out an Anthony Mundine who was 10 years past his best,'' Zerafa says.

``He's easy to hit and I will be using all my advantages in height and reach.''

Five centimetres taller than Horn at 180cm and four years younger at 27, Zerafa says he can fight from long range behind his excellent jab and right hand but he's also prepared to go toe-to-toe with Horn in the trenches.

``Horn is a pressure fighter and he only knows one way to fight. That's to go forward leading with his head,'' Zerafa said.

 

Michael Zerafa is bigger and younger than Jeff Horn. Picture: Toby Zerna
``He's going to try to bully me and out-muscle me but I've fought bigger, stronger guys than him. I've fought as a middleweight for years and this is new territory for him.''

Horn outpointed Manny Pacquiao in Brisbane two years ago at 67kg but will be 72.3kg for Zerafa.

If successful he is expected to face Japan's Olympic gold medallist Ryota Murata for the WBA middleweight title in Japan on December 23.

Zerafa has other ideas.

``I'm planning to give Horn the biggest shock of his life,'' Zerafa said. ``I've always wanted to fight him because he is so easy to hit and I have a terrific jab.''

