Folau’s huge settlement figure revealed

Eight months after an Instagram post got Israel Folau sacked from the Wallabies, the rugby player and Rugby Australia wished each other well for the future after signing a confidential settlement.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, both parties apologised for any "hurt or harm" they caused each other.

This agreement came after mediation ordered by the Federal Circuit Court had gone for a marathon 12 hours on Monday, then wrapped up over the phone on Wednesday.

HOW MUCH DID FOLAU GET?

Folau, who also played for the Waratahs, had reportedly rejected a $1 million offer to walk away of his case in May.

He asked for $14 million in compensation for being sacked over his controversial social media posts, which read: "Drunks, Homosexuals, Adulterers, Liars, Fornicators, Thieves, Atheists, Idolators: Hell Awaits You. Repent! Only Jesus Saves."

The Daily Telegraph reports the payout is believed to be $8 million. The Australian reports it was "several million dollars".

Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle described the reports as "wildly inaccurate".

Folau settlement numbers are confidential but numbers being speculated are wildly inaccurate — Raelene Castle (@raelenecastle) 4 December 2019

With his wife Maria by his side, Folau later published a video statement on his website.

"With today's acknowledgment and apology by Rugby Australia, we have been vindicated and can now move on with our lives to focus on our faith and our family," Folau said on Wednesday.

"We now look forward to the federal government enacting the legislation necessary to further protect and strengthen these rights for all Australians."

Maria and Israel Folau. (AAP Image/David Crosling)

WHAT'S NEXT FOR FOLAU?

Folau played 73 Tests for the Wallabies and was Super Rugby's record tryscorer for the NSW Waratahs before his four-year, $5.7 million contract was terminated.

His next move remains unknown but is unlikely to see a return to the sporting arena - at least in Australia.

Rugby Australia said the 30-year-old would not be playing rugby in this country under its current administration.

The NRL has previously said it would not welcome him back to the 13-man code he played at the start of his career.

An attempt to join Tonga's national rugby league team in September faltered amid infighting among officials, but Folau could draw interest from rugby clubs in Europe and Japan if he is intent on playing on.

WHAT HAPPENS TO ALL THE MONEY PEOPLE DONATED?

Religious lobby group ACL raised $2.2m to fund Folau's legal campaign against Rugby Australia after he was sacked.

Mr Iles said donors to Folau's cause would be contacted and get their money back.

"Donors who gave to the Folau campaign will be contacted in due course and are entitled to refunds on a pro-rata basis, in accordance with our original commitment," he said on Twitter. "Thank you all for contributing to an important result for religious freedom."

WHAT'S NEXT FOR RUGBY?

Rugby Australia said it was within its rights to sack him. RA and NSW Rugby said they "do not in any way" agree with the content of Folau's post.

"Inclusiveness is one of Rugby's core values and it welcomes all people to the game, including all members of the LGBTI community," the joint statement said. "Mr Folau did not intend to hurt or harm the game of rugby and acknowledges and apologises for any hurt or harm caused."

The sporting body will now look to move forward under new coach Dave Rennie.

Former Test star turned commentator Greg Martin welcomed the promise of clear air, claiming Folau had been dragging rugby down through the Bledisloe Cup, Rugby Championship and last month's World Cup in Japan.

Rugby Australia Chief Executive Raelene Castle. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

"We've had some good results with the under 20s, we've got a new (Wallabies) coach, but every time there's good news Izzy has stuck his head up and said, 'I want more money, I'm still suing, I haven't gone away'," Martin told AAP. "Well today is like Christmas because he's finally gone. The anchor has been cut and we've finally cut him loose so that's the last we will hear of him and rugby."

Martin said he wasn't concerned that RA had to apologise to Folau as part of the settlement but felt there were still questions over chief executive Raelene Castle's handling of the matter.

"That's lawyer stuff - they wanted that and to reach a settlement everyone had to give a bit of ground and Australian rugby union (RA) had to give a lot of money so that's the way it's gone," he said.

"There will be a bit of digging going on as to what happened with his contract that it wasn't watertight so we couldn't sack him after he'd done it (posted) once."

In a letter to Rugby Australia stakeholders, Ms Castle said: "The terms of the settlement are confidential but importantly Israel's legal claim has been withdrawn and whilst we were very confident in our legal position, this outcome provides certainty for Rugby Australia and allows us to avoid incurring ongoing legal costs and the risks and distractions of a lengthy trial."