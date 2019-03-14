Menu
Sofiella and the Handsome Husbands.
Folk band to deliver handsomely

Lesley Apps
by
14th Mar 2019 12:20 PM

SOFIELLA & The Handsome Husbands are an independent five-piece concocted through a mutual penchant for banjo twang and good whisky.

Their music swings between harmony-heavy front porch folk, and foot-stompin' hillbilly barn-burners.

Sofiella Watt and the original Husband (Huckleberry Jim) formed their musical alliance during a rum soaked, swashbuckling existence on a remote Pacific island in the Tasman Sea.

The acquisition of banjos then led them down the old timey trail to the mountains of Nelson, BC, Canada.

A few years of rambling around and touring with their five-piece outfit, The Huckleberry Bandits, carried the release of Sofiella's third EP, which garnered a Kootenay Music Award for "Best Folk/Country/Roots Act”.

After supporting the likes of esteemed Canadian folksinger, Old Man Luedeke, and sharing the bill with bands such as Elliott Brood and Ozomatli, their wandering ways have found roots on a sleepy hill in the Byron Shire.

Sofiella & The Handsome Husbands will be packing the van with banjos, washboard, guitars, double bass, viola and drums and heading to South Grafton's Pelican Playhouse on Saturday night. "Do come visit. We promise we're not a cult,” Sofiella said.

  • Tickets to Sofiella & The Handsome Husbands are available at the door: $15 full price/$10 concession/ $5 kids under 12.
