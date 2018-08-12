Dons alive? Roos flip top eight script again

GEELONG and Port Adelaide could be the biggest winners from the Western Bulldogs' upset win against North Melbourne.

The surprise victory all but ends the Kangaroos' fairytale finals run and could leave the door ever so slightly ajar for Essendon.

Port Adelaide fans were also breathing a sigh of relief when Marcus Bontempelli inspired a second-half surge on Sunday.

Cats coach Chris Scott on Saturday admitted he had tried to figure out where his team would finish.

"Without going into the detail, and don't hold me to it, but I would imagine there's a mathematical equation that might make it difficult for us (to make finals)," Cats coach Chris Scott said after another narrow loss, this time to Hawthorn.

"I could talk to you about it for ages, because I've probably done the ladder predictor 500 times, but you know what, it doesn't matter.

"Our responsibility internally is to make sure we play as well as we possibly can this week and next week."

Could the Cats miss out? Or is Port Adelaide in the biggest trouble after a heartbreaking loss to the Eagles?

Scroll down to check out the live ladder, who your team has to play from here and what it all means.

LIVE LADDER

1. Richmond 64 139.7

2. West Coast 60 123.4

3. GWS Giants 54 120.4

4. Hawthorn 52 121.2

5. Collingwood 52 118.3

6. Melbourne* 48 132.8

7. Port Adelaide 48 113.9

8. Sydney Swans* 48 109.6

9. Geelong 44 117.2

10. North Melbourne 44 109.1

11. Essendon 44 104.8

12. Adelaide 40 97.9

* still to play in Round 21

Jack Riewoldt celebrates one of his 10 goals with Jayden Short. Picture: AAP Images

THE RUN HOME

1. RICHMOND 64 135.7

v Essendon (MCG)

v Western Bulldogs (MCG)

Got the job done up north and now aiming to take the MCG streak to 20, although Dons have pace and incentive to cause issues on Friday night. Big percentage gap over the Eagles mean they are locked in to top spot and two MCG finals.

2. WEST COAST 60 123.4%

v Melbourne (Perth)

v Brisbane (Gabba)

Definitely missed Gaff and Kennedy, but found a way to get its 15th win. A home final can be locked in with a win over the Dees in a huge game next week.

3. GWS GIANTS 50 120.8

v Sydney (SS)

v Melbourne (MCG)

Another big win for the Giants, but at what cost? Josh Kelly was knocked out and Heath Shaw's season might be over. You'd still back them against the Swans but final round could be a playoff for top four.

4. HAWTHORN 52 121.4

v St Kilda (ES)

v Sydney (SCG)

Four weeks ago they lost to Brisbane in Tassie, now the Hawks could snare the double chance with a bit of Clarko magic against Saints and Swans.

5. COLLINGWOOD 52 118.3

v Port Adelaide (MCG)

v Fremantle (Perth)

Overcame a slow start against the Lions and one more win will guarantee a finals appearance. Can still make top four but next weekend is massive.

6. MELBOURNE* 48 132.8

v Sydney (MCG)

v West Coast (Perth)

v GWS Giants (MCG)

Huge eight-point game for the Dees today. Win and the finals drought is all but over. Lose and it's a very nervy finish.

7. PORT ADELAIDE 48 113.9%

v Collingwood (MCG)

v Essendon (AO)

Second week in a row Port has blown a handy lead late in the game. Injury-depleted Pies next, but away from home the Power boys have tended to crumble. North losing help sbut could still be playing for survival against the Bombers.

8. SYDNEY* 48 109.6

v Melbourne (MCG)

v GWS Giants (SS)

v Hawthorn (SCG)

Written off two weeks ago, the Swans can put themselves right back in the thick of the eight with a win today.

The Eagles stole one against the Power. Picture: Getty Images

9. GEELONG 44 118.8

v Fremantle (GMHBA)

v Gold Coast (GMHBA)

Didn't see this coming. Should chalk up two wins at home in the final two games but even results fall the wrong way that might still not be enough. Can breathe a lot easier after the Bulldogs' win.

10. NORTH MELBOURNE 44 109.1

v Adelaide (AO)

v St Kilda (ES)

A surprise loss to the Bulldogs has just about ended the Kangaroos' finals charge. Would need to win both of their last two games by big margins and hope Port Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Geelong lose.

11. ESSENDON 44 104.8

v Richmond (MCG)

v Port Adelaide (AO)

Won on Friday, but really needed margin to be 143, not 43 points. Poor percentage means even if Dons upset Tigers and Power, they probably just miss out.

12. ADELAIDE 40 97.9

v North Melbourne (AO)

v Carlton (ES)

We can officially put a line through last year's grand finalist.

Essendon is still in the finals race. Picture: Getty Images

