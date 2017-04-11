Yellow lines on highway upgrade a NSW first

ALL YELLOW: Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis and RMS Pacific Hwy GM Bob Higgins take a look at the new yellow lines on the Pacific Hwy upgrade at Harwood.

A FRESH coat of paint has been applied to road markings on the Pacific Hwy upgrade at Harwood in a state-wide first trial to improve road safety.

Yellow markings have now been installed on sections of the highway upgrade to help drivers easily identify changed conditions and work zones.

Roads and Maritime Services Pacific Hwy general manager Bob Higgins said the 1.2km section of road south of the Harwood Bridge was the first location in NSW where the yellow lines would be tested.

"We're encouraging feedback on our website at the moment to see what the motorists think, what the community thinks, and if it's all positive then we can roll it out at other parts of the project," he said.

"It's not to be used everywhere, it's only going to be used where we have got these deviations and roadworks, special areas.

"They're different to the white lines, and it's all about trying to alert motorists that there's a change to the travelling conditions coming up. Once they see them, the idea is to follow the yellow lines right through the construction site."

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said the innovation was another example of the Pacific Hwy upgrade project putting driver safety first.

"It alerts the motorists that there are changed traffic conditions, and with this work you've got deviations and heavy vehicles turning in and out that are working on the highway construction," he said.

"A high priority is safety, and this is a terrific initiative to ensure that motorists remain safe.

"I'm really interested to see how motorists feel about it, and I'd love to see it rolled out because I think it will work."

Mr Higgins said if the trial was successful, yellow road markings would be installed on other sections of the Pacific Hwy upgrade.