Following family footsteps, Alice steps out with new graduates

New graduate registered nurse at Grafton Base Hospital Alice Jabour, who is carrying on a long-held family tradition for the profession.

With a family lineage which borders on legendary in a town like Grafton, it would almost seem natural for Alice Jabour to step effortlessly into a Grafton Base Hospital role.

She is instantly recognised by many staff. “You’re Seamus’ brother, right?” they ask, commenting how they don’t look alike. “You’re Philomena’s daughter!” they exclaim in recognition of her mother, a long-time midwife who has seemingly delivered a generation of Grafton’s babies.

But it hasn’t been an easy road to follow in the family footsteps. On Monday, she took her first step into her own career as a registered nurse at her “home” hospital. While admitting some nerves, she said she drew inspiration from her experience and her family to continue working to support and help others.

She was not alone; part of a group of 18 new graduate registered nurses who will spend their year working at both Grafton and Maclean Hospital.

For Alice, her nursing journey started as an Assistant in Nursing, undertaking a traineeship in Year 11 and 12, and working in nursing homes.

“I love the oldies; they’re my heart and soul. I just love the nursing home,” she said. After moving to Sydney and travelling, she began five years of study on the Gold Coast towards becoming a registered nurse.

“It hasn’t always been easy, but with mum and my brother, they helped me along the way. It wasn’t until the last two years I put my head down,” Alice said.

Even in the last two weeks, Alice said it had been hard to leave her “oldies” behind at the Kirra nursing home she worked in, with her last day last week still fresh in her mind.

“I really did love it, and I really want to be an advocate for AIN’s,” she said.

“AIN’s are such hardworking nurses, and I’ll probably end up back in a nursing home when I’d older … working!”

Alice will head into the emergency room to gain vital clinical experience before following her mother into obstetrics.

“I can’t wait. I know I won’t work with my mum, but to see from a distance what she does, she’s definitely my inspiration,” she said.

“And she obviously knows every person here.”

For now, Alice said it was a little surreal to be at the hospital as a registered nurse after her challenging journey but was looking forward to a year of learning and gaining experience to help others.

“I just love helping people, and I feel like every day is different, but it’s never dull,” she said.

“There can be good times and hard times, but you’re always there being a supportive person to either the family or the patients.

“And that makes it a really rewarding profession to be in.”