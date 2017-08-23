Following rules not always the best way

NORTH Coast Football has to find a better way to accommodate players like Yamba boy Marc Stillhard into its competitions other than blind adherence to the rules.

The 16-year-old boy with Down syndrome has been playing for the past two seasons as a 12th player for the Yamba under-14s in the NCF competition, because his level of skill and size barely have an influence on the game.

This arrangement was perfectly fine until two games ago, when two parents decided it was not good enough and without their club's support took a complaint to the authorities.

NCF's immediate response was to seek refuge in the rules, despite it being perfectly obvious the players and clubs had already found the best solution by allowing Marc on the field as a 12th player.

On Saturday Marc played against the Westlawn team in Grafton, but were forced to stick to the 11-a-side rule of the game.

His mother, Enid Reichler-Stillhard, said the players were good about it and whenever Marc was on the field, Westlawn played a man short, to ensure Yamba was not disadvantaged.

The shortcomings of this are obvious: two players, one from each team, missed out on playing, something I'm sure the rule makers didn't have in mind for the game.

In a more inclusive society, the rules need to be bent a little in these instances.