FOMO driving change in Yamba market

An example of the new era of property being developed at Angourie.

A FEAR of missing out (FOMO) is driving a stark change in the demographic of the real estate market in the Yamba area, according to one of Yamba's largest real estate agencies, First National Real Estate Yamba.

With a post-federal election bounce in confidence and an official interest rate cut, principal David Lovell said the lifestyle changers are discovering the area, and they're not shy at coming forward.

"The 155km Pacific Highway upgrade between Ballina and Coffs Harbour that's due for completion next year will dramatically improve access to Yamba for people from southeast Queensland,” he said.

"But it is also lifestyle changers in their 40s from Sydney that are discovering Yamba and they are in a big hurry.”

With the mantle of Australia's most expensive median house price switching from Sydney to Byron Bay, Mr Lovell said that there is a palpable sense that Yamba was the last bastion of affordable beachside property and that prices will bolt when the highway upgrade is finished.

"People no longer see Yamba as being 15 years behind Byron Bay; that's now seen as one of its key attractions,” he said.

"We have a sufficiently broad range of restaurants and cafes to compete but we're also a lifestyle and boatie's haven.”

Suburbs like Angourie, considered Yamba's version of Wategos Beach, have experienced a noticeable increase in demand since January and this has further intensified since the election.

By comparison to Wategos, where a non-beachfront home recently achieved $6.5million and the top of the market is around $18million, a humble Yamba Hill or Angourie cottage can still be bought between $1.5million to $2million.