Fondue fun with this dish from Bhutan

My first thought on encountering this truly unique dish, which is one of Bhutan's national favourites, was a crazy spicy fondue.

Try it, if only once, and keep it spicy, as it should be. You can garnish it with chopped spring onion and more fresh chilli if you want. The more chillies, the better.

KEWA DATSHI

(potatoes 'n' cheese)

SERVES: 4

INGREDIENTS

2 waxy potatoes, such as dutch cream or pink-skinned potatoes, peeled and sliced into thin rounds

1 small red onion, chopped

4-6 fresh red chillies, halved lengthways

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp rice bran oil

2 ripe tomatoes, diced

50g crumbled or grated queso fresco or feta cheese

METHOD

Pour 500ml (2 cups) water into a saucepan. Add the potato, onion, chillies, salt and rice bran oil and bring to the boil.

Leave to cook for 5-7 minutes, or until the potato is tender.

Add the tomatoes and bring back to the boil.

Add the cheese and mix it through; it's fine if the potato breaks up a bit.

As soon as the cheese melts, your kewa datshi is ready to serve.

Image and recipe from Lands of the Curry Leaf by Peter Kuruvita, Murdoch Books, RRP $49.99. Photo: Alan Benson.

Peter Kuruvita is an award-winning chef and restaurateur at Noosa Beach House. Inspired by his Sri Lankan heritage, Peter has produced two cookbooks and five TV series for SBS Television. MORE AT noosabeachhousepk.com.au