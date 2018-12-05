Food court outlets survive test of time

CONGRATULATIONS: Kylie See is the longest serving employee and Luke Landrigan the newest employee at Gloria Jeans who this week celebrated its 10th anniversary since opening at Grafton Shoppingworld.

CONGRATULATIONS: Kylie See is the longest serving employee and Luke Landrigan the newest employee at Gloria Jeans who this week celebrated its 10th anniversary since opening at Grafton Shoppingworld. Bill North

WHEN Grafton Shoppingworld received a facelift 10 years ago, it brought with it a whole new variety of food and beverage options.

Healthy Habits and Gloria Jeans were two new businesses who opened just days apart. Fast forward a decade and the two franchises have survived the test of time to celebrate a milestone in business.

Gloria Jeans owners Phil and Vlette Lee had no background as baristas, but saw an opportunity in the growing market.

"Before we started back in 2008, Vlette was in hospital administration and I was in security,” Mr Lee said.

"It's probably been harder than we expected, but it's been a great experience and we've met some great people.

"It's been a great 10 years and we would like to thank all our staff and great customers we've had over the years.”

TEN OF THE BEST: Healthy Habits this week celebrated its 10th anniversary since opening at Grafton Shoppingworld. Bill North

Healthy Habits owner operator Jenny Cameron had previous experience in food service and wanted to share her passion for good food.

"I just love fresh food, wanted the challenge rather than working for somebody else,” she said.

"The hardest thing with fresh food is the varying cost of your product. It's never the same, fresh food and vegies can change week to week from drought and rain.

"But I love the customers and we've got lots of regulars which is probably what I love most.”

She previously ran a carpet cleaning business with her husband Wayne, and wasted no time adjusting to the food service game, winning franchise of the year twice from 31 across the country.

"I've seen a few (businesses) come and go in that time, so I'm fairly proud to get to 10 years,” she said. "I'm very fortunate to have achieved lots of goals along the way.”