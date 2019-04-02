Food expo creates hundreds of French chefs

Charlie Pretet of the French Pan Tree at the Regional Masters Expo

BUDDING Clarence Valley chefs were treated to a master-class in French cooking at Treelands community centre last weekend.

The Regional Masters Expo showcased specialist North Coast producers and raised money for the Gallery Foundation.

During the event, Yamba chef Charly Pretet juggled the the twin responsibilities of showcasing his skills in the kitchen and cooking one of the key parts of the evening banquet.

"It was the first time I have done public demonstrations but it is a little like doing cooking classes in my restaurant, but with a much bigger crowd,” said Mr Pretet

"I was also cooking the porcetta for the evening banquet, so in between the demos I came back to the restaurant to check on it.

"And from what I heard, people enjoyed it.”

All of the ingredients in the demonstrations were sourced from local producers and the porcetta from Lawrence producer Mirrabooka Pork, something which organiser Phil Nicholas explained was a key aspect of the event.

"Charly devised the recipes using ingredients from artisan and specialist producers in the region here today,” he said.

"People could pick up a recipe card, get the produce, see how its done and then take it home, try and replicate it and pretend they are a French chef for a minute.”

It was the first time Jacquie and Scott Graham of Mirrabooka had exhibited their produce and said they were excited to be part of the expo after starting the business two years ago.

"We are now are selling direct to the public and cafe's and restaurants,” said Mr Graham

"It feels bloody good to be able to go that next step, we only just got our refrigerated van.

"To see the smiles on peoples faces and getting the great feedback not only about the taste of the product but what we do with the animals while they are with us.”

Re-establishing the Gate to Plate brand was something Mr Nicholas was passionate about so that producers and the Gallery Foundation could both benefit.