Food from the local masters on show

Phil Nicholas of event organiser Events Delievered with Gallery FOundation board members Suzanne Campbell, Helyn Davidson and Peter Nicholson show off some Peter's goods he will show at the Regional Masters Expo to be held in Yamba. Adam Hourigan

IT WILL be a big year for the Gallery Foundation, with all three of its flagships events returning in the one year to help support the work of the Grafton Regional Gallery.

From a food expo, to the popular art in the paddock which returning to the historic Yugilbar station, and finally, the long lunch at the Grafton Showgrounds barn, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

First up on the menu, is the return of the Regional Masters Food Expo.

The expo, last held in 2015, will fill the Treelands Drive Community Centre in Yamba with a showcase of the region's most celebrated food creators, from wine, cured Italian style smallgoods, sprouted breads, artisan beers, free range pork and fresh roasted coffee.

'We gather 12 of the best from across the Northern Rivers and they get to showcase throughout the day to the public," organiser Phil Nicholas from Events Organised said.

"We'll do free samples, do cooking demos - it's lights, actions, it's smells, it's salivating, it's everything.

"Next door we'll hve a series of masterclasses so people can get that deep understanding and create some advocates and champions of the food, and then we'll reset for the evening where the producers will each create servings presented in the style of a roman banquet so you'll get a taste of everything."

Already, nearly a quarter of the tickets have been snapped up for the banquet, and board member and food producer Peter Nicholson said that while the previous event was a success, there's even more on offer this time around.

"A lot changes in a few years - although it's the same venue and the format is similar - it won't be the same. It will a be a different and new experience," he said.

The Regional Masters Food Expo will be held on March 30. More information and tickets are available from the Gate to plate website: gatetoplate.com.au.

Entry to expo is $5, with under 16s free. The cooking demonstrations are free, while the masterclasses are $25 and tickets to the banquet $65 each.