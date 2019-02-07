Food from the masters returning to Yamba

BANQUET DELIGHTS: There will be plenty of fine food on offer at the Regional Masters Food Expo.

BANQUET DELIGHTS: There will be plenty of fine food on offer at the Regional Masters Food Expo. Simon Hughes

TWELVE hand-picked artisan food and drink producers of the Northern Rivers region will assemble at the Regional Masters Food Expo in Yamba on Saturday, March 30 to prepare a

Roman banquet for 100 lucky ticket holders.

The Regional Masters Food Expo is a Gate to Plate presentation.

It was last held in 2015 at Treelands Drive Community Centre and, according to Peter Nicholson of Nicholson Fine Foods, it was up there with the best fine food shows he has attended in my career.”

The producers themselves, each being category leaders who produce award-winning products recognised among the best in their field, will make the day special for all who attend.

From 9am-4pm, visitors will be treated to free tasting samples, delighted by live cooking demonstrations and indulged with a deep understanding and appreciation of what it takes to create gourmet food and drinks via a series of master classes presented by the producers themselves.

As the evening draws in, ticket holders for the banquet will swig on aperitifs, be entertained by live music, and enjoy the culinary delights of a Roman Banquet set in the Northern Rivers of NSW.

Paintings and sculptures, available for auction, will add to the convivial atmosphere for dining, or as the Romans called it, convivium - living, feasting together. But rest assured, your wine won't be watered down!

Exhibitors, local chefs and master classes will be announced during the coming weeks.

As with all Gate to Plate events produced by The Gallery Foundation, this fundraiser supports the arts across the Clarence Valley via the Grafton Regional Gallery.

Find further event details and ticket links at gatetoplate.com.au/masters.