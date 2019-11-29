Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An unnamed woman claimed her husband was photographed with a mystery woman in Tom Sietsema's most recent restaurant review.
An unnamed woman claimed her husband was photographed with a mystery woman in Tom Sietsema's most recent restaurant review.
Offbeat

Restaurant critic accidentally exposes a husband’s affair

by Ebony Bowden
29th Nov 2019 6:06 PM

A newspaper food critic unwittingly became embroiled in a married man's affair when the cheater was photographed dining with his mistress in a recent restaurant review.

The revelation was made on Wednesday during a weekly online Q&A with the Washington Post writer Tom Sietsema when an unnamed woman claimed her husband was photographed with a mystery woman in the critic's most recent restaurant review.

"Well Tom your latest review is accompanied by a picture of my husband dining with a woman who isn't me!" the woman wrote.

"Once confronted with photographic evidence, he confessed to having an ongoing affair.

"Just thought you'd be amused to hear of your part in the drama." she added. "This Thanksgiving I'm grateful to you for exposing a cheat!"

Sietsema was stunned, and a little dubious, before pleading the fifth.

"Please, please, please tell me this is a crank post. I'd hate to learn otherwise," he wrote.

"I file two reviews a week, for Food and the Magazine, so I'm not sure which restaurant this is."

Sietsema, who has been a food critic with the Post since 2000, later addressed the furore on Twitter, writing: "Cheaters, take heed!"

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

affair food review relationships tom sietsema

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Meet the Clarence Valley's favourite dentist

        premium_icon REVEALED: Meet the Clarence Valley's favourite dentist

        Business YOU voted and there were big smiles for the winning practice...

        Severe storm warning for Clarence

        Severe storm warning for Clarence

        Weather Bureau is warning of severe thunderstorm conditions to hit the Clarence Valley...

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        Councillor praises ‘real leadership’

        premium_icon Councillor praises ‘real leadership’

        News Emotional moment in council in wake of bushfire emergency mayoral minute