Studio One Dance Academy perform at the GDSC and Design Collective Grafton Day Out on Saturday, April 21. Caitlan Charles
Food & Entertainment

Food trucks and music 'exactly what we need'

by Caitlan Charles
22nd Apr 2018 10:00 AM

WITH SO MUCH to do on Saturday, the Grafton District Services Club and Design Collective Markets Grafton Day Out, was a huge hit with the locals.

Kristy Essex from the GDSC said people had been coming up to the crew all day to tell them this kind of event is exactly what Grafton needs.

"There (was) people here all day, the entertainment is just amazing,” she said. "I'm just so pleased with how it (went).”

"We're just so wrapped with the event.”

Kristy said some people were even saying they should hold an event like this monthly.

While the event conflicted with The Grafton Show, Ms Essex said that was never their intention.

"We didn't want out event on the same day, but unfortunately, it was,” she said.

"However, now we are more confident that something like this can be really successful (in the future).”

All day, the GDSC carpark and grassy section was full of people enjoying the live performances, food and chilling out with family and friends.

