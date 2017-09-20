Food trucks to take over Yamba Golf Club

YUM: Zicatela handmade wood-fired Mexican will be one of the food trucks at the Yamba Gourmet Street Food Truck Festival.

YUM: Zicatela handmade wood-fired Mexican will be one of the food trucks at the Yamba Gourmet Street Food Truck Festival. Contributed

THE Yamba Golf Club will be the place to be this Sunday when the club hosts their first Yamba Gourmet Street Food Truck Festival.

The special first time event in Yamba will see the best gourmet mobile chefs from around Australia travelling to the Clarence Valley to share their custom menus to showcase the regions delicious locally grown produce.

The event has been organised in partnership with the Club and by pop up events company 'the design collective' that works with various councils on the East Coast to activate towns, promote tourism, support local farmers and work with local accommodation houses to increase traffic with 1000s of attendees to each event.

The list of food truck vendors covers nearly every cuisine including Brazilian BBQ 'Brazza BBQ' (won best food at Splendour in the Grass music festival in Byron), Japanese, mini Dutch pancakes, organic salads, bao buns and burgers, a stall that specialises in pork belly burgers, Greek food, a German wood fired pizza stall, a gyoza stand, hot dogs, coconut vegan ice-cream stand, 'Boss Bites' ice-cream sandwiches and hot chocolate shots and more.

The event also will showcase a number of local and regional craft and vintage stores.

Kicking off at 11am until 9pm, locals and visitors will be spoilt for choice for lunch and dinner with over 20 food truck vendors, activities for the kids including jumping castle and an inflatable obstacle course, live music and craft and vintage stalls.

Marking the beginning of the NSW school holidays, families are invited to set up and settle in on the course for a family fun day out with free live entertainment, access to a sensational range of food and market stalls whilst kicking back with a drink from the outdoor bar or from The Deck.

The Club's resident Blues guitarist Mal Eastick will be appearing for his monthly performance after 5pm with special guests as well as a diverse line up of local entertainment. Popular Byron artist Micka Scene is expected to be a big draw card for locals and visitors with his set kicking off from 3-5pm.